Building a sense of history: Hillsborough County library system offers resources on Black history

Black History Month
TAMPA, Fla. - With February being Black History Month, the Hillsborough County Public Libraries is inviting others to use their resources to discover books and movies about Black history, as well as creative works by history-makers.

Below are links to a variety of those resources: