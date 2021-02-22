Building a sense of history: Hillsborough County library system offers resources on Black history
TAMPA, Fla. - With February being Black History Month, the Hillsborough County Public Libraries is inviting others to use their resources to discover books and movies about Black history, as well as creative works by history-makers.
Below are links to a variety of those resources:
- BHM Resource Page
- For Amanda Forman Fans
- Black History Across Generations Book List
- Films
- African American Resources Page
- Highlights of the African American History & Genealogy Collection