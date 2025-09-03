Hillsborough County leaders share impact of school zone speed cameras

The Brief Hillsborough County officials say nearly 5,800 tickets have been issued to drivers caught on camera speeding in school zones since November 2024. Of those, about 3,100 have paid the $100 fine, totaling $310,378 in revenue. In addition, nearly 20,000 warnings have been given out.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is shedding light on the impact of speed cameras in school zones, saying thousands of tickets have been issued in less than a year.

By the numbers:

According to HCSO, nearly 5,800 citations have been sent to drivers since the first cameras went live in November 2024. Of those, about 3,100 have paid the $100 fine, totaling $310,378 in revenue.

The sheriff's office says that money has been allocated as follows:

$120,627: Public safety initiatives

$64,953: RedSpeed (vendor)

$61,860: Florida Dept. of Revenue

$37,116: Hillsborough County Public Schools

$15,465: School Crossing Guard Program

$9,279: FDLE training

In addition, nearly 20,000 warnings have been given out. Each time a new camera goes live, drivers get a 30-day window with no tickets issued.

Dig deeper:

A total of 29 Hillsborough County schools now have speed cameras installed. Riverview High School is where the most warnings have been given out, totaling 4,869. Citrus Park Elementary is second on the list at 3,904, followed by Jennings Middle School in Seffner with 1,650 warnings.

The data does not include the newest cameras added this year at schools within the city of Tampa.

