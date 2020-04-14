Hillsborough County man arrested for 'accidental' shooting of a child

article

One month after a child was brought to a Brandon hospital with a gunshot wound, Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man for pulling the trigger.

Investigators say the man thought the gun was not loaded and the shooting was "accidental."

Deputies were called around 7 p.m. March 13 after the child, who is under 12 years old, was brought to Brandon Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The child was with 28-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, who was apparently trying to disassemble a Glock semi-automatic pistol at the time.

Rodriguez told investigators he thought the gun was clear when he pulled the trigger, but a single round fire and hit the child in their lower torso.

The injuries were severe so the child had to be transferred to Tampa General Hospital.

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday, April 14 and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

