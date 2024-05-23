Hillsborough County murder suspect accused in deadly overdose death arrested in Alabama

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

After more than nine months on the run, a fugitive wanted for murder in Hillsborough County has been captured in a neighboring state.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force says it found murder suspect Altwain Carlise, 29, in Enterprise, Alabama around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was wanted in Hillsborough County for his alleged involvement in selling drugs that killed a 23-year-old man.

Calise has been charged with first-degree murder, which resulted from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, delivery of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Altwain Carlise mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

He is also facing additional drug trafficking charges in Alabama.

"I want to commend the dedication and tireless efforts of our Opioid Overdose Investigation Section. Their relentless pursuit of justice and commitment to addressing the opioid crisis in our community have been nothing short of exemplary," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am grateful to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. Their assistance in arresting this suspect has been instrumental in ensuring that justice is served."

HCSO says Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay was instrumental in catching Carlise.

