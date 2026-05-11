Hillsborough County nonprofit helps veterans heal with service dogs: 'It will change your life'

The Brief Near Wimauma, the nonprofit Valor Service Dogs trains service dogs to help veterans cope with anxiety, PTSD and other challenges after military service. Retired Army Col. Peri Anest says his service dog, Andy, has helped him sleep better, manage anxiety and feel comfortable returning to public places. Valor Service Dogs has trained and placed 47 service dogs over the past 10 years, with leaders encouraging veterans to seek help and support sooner.



For many veterans, leaving the service can mean facing new battles at home. Near Wimauma, nonprofit Valor Service Dogs is helping veterans work through those invisible struggles with the help of highly trained four-legged companions.

Hidden struggles

Peri Anest gave nearly 33 years of his life to the U.S. Army. The retired colonel deployed around the world and eventually retired out of U.S. Special Operations Command.

But after leaving the uniform behind, Anest said the weight of his experiences began to surface.

"It didn’t hit me right away," Anest said. "Some of the things, it took a while to manifest. Things that I can’t unsee anymore, I cannot unhear, I cannot unsmell."

The backstory:

Anest found Valor Service Dogs and was paired with Andy, a golden retriever trained to recognize signs of anxiety and post-traumatic stress. Anest said Andy has helped interrupt recurring nightmares and calm him during difficult moments.

"It allows me to get out and do life again, live life," Anest said.

By the numbers:

Carol Lansford founded Valor Service Dogs 10 years ago. The nonprofit has graduated 47 dogs, each trained for about two years before being placed with someone in need. Lansford said many veterans struggle with the transition to civilian life because they finally have to face the trauma they pushed aside while serving.

Andy now watches over Anest throughout the day, giving him peace of mind to go to the grocery store and attend crowded events without always having his guard up. Anest hopes his story encourages other veterans to seek help sooner.

"Don’t be like me and wait and think you can do it yourself," Anest said. "Pursue that avenue if you can for a service dog. It will change your life. It changed mine."

Dig deeper:

Valor Service Dogs trains service dogs to recognize signs of anxiety and post-traumatic stress, then physically interrupt those episodes before they spiral.

You can learn more about the nonprofit’s mission here.