Hillsborough County opens cold weather shelters for Wednesday night as temperatures drop

Hillsborough County announced that the cold weather shelters program will be activated again on Nov. 29.

Local temperatures are expected to dip to the 40s in Hillsborough County on Wednesday night, according to FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

The program is for the homeless and people who live in homes without adequate heat, according to officials. Due to the high demand for shelter, organizers ask that residents use all resources like family and friends before taking advantage of the program.

Hillsborough County is partnering with these organizations to provide limited-capacity shelter for adults:

Hyde Park United Methodist Church 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

New Life Church (Pet Friendly) 8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604

Legacy Church (New Location) 3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605

Hillsborough County says all congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Organizers say all shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.

Metropolitan Ministries is also supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children, according to county officials.

Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m., according to the county.