Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation supervisor impacts community for over 20 years

Kisha Perry, is impacting the lives of Gibsonton residents with her captivating smile and compassionate heart as the Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

Perry can't remember a time when Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Centers wasn't a part of her life.

"I was a park kid, actually," said Perry. "I grew up at Nuccio Park. Grew up going there, enjoying the programs there, and that was just a big part of my life."

The experience was so great that Perry and her siblings all worked for Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation department.

"My sister worked for parks and rec for a bit of time, my brother worked for parks and rec for a bit of time. So it just became kind of a family affair. And it's just been instrumental in helping to develop who I am as a person," Perry shared.

Joining parks and rec at 19, Perry is now 42 and radiates passion.

"I love just being able to just impact lives in a positive way," said Perry. "And I was getting that. I was having that rewarding feeling, working through parks."

"The place runs because of her," said Nicole Toussaint, Gardenville Center Supervisor. "The ins the outs. The tops the bottoms, the staff."

Known as a relationships builder, Perry meets everyone with open arms.

"When people walk through that door, I'm a hugger. And once we get to know you, it's family. Like, I see them, I hug them," Perry explained.

Perry, says it's a great place to just meet people and share experiences together.

"I've done something as small as a trashy fashion show with the kids or in summer camp all the way to socials for seniors. I've done a community baby shower here at this location," Perry added.

With a caring smile and loving heart, Perry transforms the Gardenville community.

"Just take the time out to just see someone for the true value of who they are and look at their heart. Don't look at their skin color, don't look at their background, but just see the heart of people. And I think we will have a much better world if we just start looking through, looking at people, through the eyes of God. And that's how I live my life daily," Perry said.