Volunteers dedicate time to making wooden toys for children in need and in hospitals

When it seems everything these days is plastic, there's something comforting about a good old-fashioned wooden toy, and a group of dedicated toy makers embarked on a mission that transcended the ordinary.

For more than four decades, they have crafted wooden toys with meticulous care and compassion, bringing joy to children in need and facing illnesses.

The group, ToyMakers of East Lake, transformed simple pieces of raw wood into treasures that light the lives of children. The toymakers, a diverse team of volunteers, gather in their workshop to the sound of sawing, trimming and sanding.

WHAT'S RIGHT: Bay Area photographer helps animals get adopted with 'Second Shot' program

"Basically, it's a 36-step process from raw piece of wood to finished toy," said George Chapman, the president of Toymakers of East Lake. "Some of those steps are minor, but they're all very critical."

Their mission goes beyond craftsmanship. It's about creating a source of comfort for sick and needy children.

"When you can hand out the toys to a child that basically has nothing or is in a stressful situation, just the look on their face that kind of says it all for you right there," Chapman expressed.

MORE: Bay Area doctor has a passion for miniature art, wins annual competition

The grassroots effort started in 2007 with just a handful of volunteers from East Lake United Methodist Church.

"Those four volunteers became quite a few more, and this is where we are today," Chapman said. "On any given day, we'll have probably 25-30 volunteers here in the shop making toys."

Last year alone, they distributed more than 23,000 toys.

READ: Ballet Academy of St. Pete's artistic director to receive prestigious award

"That was to about 56 different organizations primarily in Florida," Chapman said. "But we do have some out of state, Boston, Denver hospitals that we've gone too."

Bill Firth, a volunteer since the beginning, finds fulfillment in staying busy while making a positive impact on these kids.

"Kills three days a week. Always have something to do," said Firth. "Enjoy it. Enjoy seeing the delivery that goes to the kids, and the smiles on the faces of the kids when they get these toys. It's a good feeling."

MORE: Theater program in Tampa specially designed for children and young adults with special needs

His wife Lynne, who joined the group more than a decade ago, found her calling in providing much needed toys as well.

"Sorely needed toys for the children, and some don't have any," said Lynne. "And, this is something that'll make their day a little brighter. So makes you feel good."

And for Chapman, it is a labor of love.

READ: Veteran writes book series that educates students about Black history

"I enjoy woodworking. I always have since my seventh grade shop class. Basically, it's just a passion that I enjoy and something good comes out of it," Chapman said.

Their story is not just about craftsmanship, it's about compassion, community and the transformative power of a simple toy. No one gets paid, and all contributions go back to the organization to make more toys.

For more information, visit the ToyMakers of East Lake's Facebook page or their website, toymakersofeastlake.org.