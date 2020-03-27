Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center offering 'curbside' pet adoptions

If you’re a Hillsborough County resident in need of a self isolation sidekick, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is simplifying the adoption process and going digital in order to social distance.

The Pet Resource Center has opened their "Curbside Cuddles" pilot program to adopters looking for a furry friend, but unable to come in for adoption. The trial programs will allow adopters to find a pet online. Then, the choice of submitting a request for a pet online or on the phone. The shelter hopes this will help with their plea to clear the shelters during this time.

Then, the shelter will work with the potential adopter to choose a pickup time. They will bring the pet right out to the adopter's car, and there is no need to step inside the shelter.

If anyone is unable to arrange a pick-up time, the center is offering a delivery option via "limited Cuddle Shuttles" to select locations only within Hillsborough County.

In order to clear the shelters, adoption fees are currently waived for all pets, including ones adopted using our new Curbside Cuddle pilot program.

The shelter is located at 440 North Falkenburg Road in Tampa. Learn more by heading to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center website.

