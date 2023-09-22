Recent Hillsborough County schools cybersecurity breach exposed information of over 250 students

article

Hillsborough County Public Schools released an update Friday on a cybersecurity incident that exposed the information of over 250 students earlier in September.

According to school officials, a forensic review determined that an administrative file from the 2021-2022 school year containing information on 254 students was accessed without authorization.

The information involved may have included a student's name, date of birth, district student ID, and State ID, which might correspond to the child's social security number and school nurse visit information from that year.

District officials reported all of this information was conveyed to parents on Friday and noted that the district is providing complimentary identity protection services for affected students for one year.