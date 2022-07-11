Hillsborough County public schools rank high among top performing districts within Florida

Hillsborough County families and teachers have quite a bit to be proud of as newly-released school grades show schools across the district made major improvements.

The school district's public schools now rank in the top 20 best-performing districts in the state of Florida, after 96% of its schools received A, B, or C letter grades.

Superintendent Addison Davis will be addressing a big milestone for the district later Monday morning at Thonotosassa Elementary School.

"This is a triumphant celebration for our entire community, and it all begins with our talented and dedicated educators who possessed a laser-like focus on accelerated learning while nurturing the emotional well-being of every student," Superintendent Davis said in a statement. In partnership with educators, support staff, administrators, leaders, families, Board Members, and our community, Hillsborough County Public Schools has realized an incredible trajectory into the top 20 school districts in the State of Florida. I am inspired by the victories we have achieved together so far, and I want our entire community to know this is only the beginning."

Hillsborough County public schools were previously ranked 35th in the state. They are now ranked 19th.

Here’s a list of some of the district’s achievements:

Thonotosassa Elementary School improved two letter grades, moving from an "C" letter grade to an "A" for the first time in more than two decades. Thonotosassa has jumped from a "D" to an "A" in only two years.

Maniscalco Elementary had the highest point increase in the county over the last two years, jumping 247 points to earn an "A" grade for the first time in 4 years.

Heritage Elementary School moved from a "C" to an "A".

James Elementary improved from an "F" to a "C".

McDonald Elementary earned a "B", increasing two letter grades from a "D".

Sulphur Springs Elementary jumped to a "C" grade after 6 years of a "D" or lower.

Robles Elementary attained a "C" grade after 7 years of earning a "D" or lower.

Lockhart Elementary improved from a "D" to a "C".

Miles Elementary earned a "C", up one letter grade from a "D".

11 schools improved from a "D" grade since 2019.

In total, 17 out of 39 schools designated as persistently low performing are projected to be removed from the list due to consistent improvement since 2019.

"I cannot overstate the exceptional commitment to academic excellence by our educators, support staff, and leaders," said Terry Connor in a statement, the Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer for the district. "The obstacles that have continually emerged over the past two years were difficult. Still, our schools remained steadfast and dedicated to overcoming the challenges, resulting in the progress evidenced by the Florida Department of Education data."

"The school grades affirm that we are on the right course," he added, "in correcting the detrimental impacts on student learning caused by the pandemic and demonstrate that Hillsborough is poised to achieve even greater success in the years ahead."