Hillsborough County School District seeks input on school boundaries as it pushes back rezoning decision

The Hillsborough County School District has pushed back its rezoning decision process to allow for more discussions and input on the different proposals that have been presented.

Five meetings are being held this week to allow families, staff and community members a chance to view and discuss the superintendent’s draft boundary plan for scenario four which was officially unveiled in a board meeting last week.

The meetings will be at the following schools:

Monday, February 20, 6–7:30 p.m., King High School

Monday, February 20, 6–7:30 p.m., Mulrennan Middle School

Wednesday, February 22, 6–7:30 p.m., Webb Middle School

Thursday, February 23, 6–7:30 p.m., Madison Middle School

Thursday, February 23, 6–7:30 p.m., Chamberlain High School

Addison explained that scenario four is a hybrid version of the original scenarios.

File: Students in classroom.

Less than 15,000 students would switch schools compared to the original 24,000, starting in the 2024-25 school year. The plan would reduce the number of very over-enrolled and under-utilized schools from 23 to zero.

READ: Hillsborough County parents concerned over structure of upcoming school boundary meetings

The district would save nearly $13 million a year and some of the changes implemented in the first year of the new plan would include a full repurpose of Just Elementary, a partial repurpose of Town ‘N’ Country elementary, and a configuration change at Carrollwood K-8.

The Hillsborough County School District is inviting parents to speak up about boundaries changes.

Davis’ scenario four does not change the boundaries for Grady Elementary School, Coleman Middle School, and Plant High School. But, some board members like Henry 'Shake' Washington, whose students would be most impacted by the plan, were opposed, saying the new plan appeals to more families in South Tampa.

READ: Hillsborough families get first look at school boundary drafts; thousands of students impacted

"I want to know how many kids from district five are going to be afforded a bill of education because that's what it's about. It's not about just moving kids. It's not about money. It's about students being successful in Hillsborough County," Washington said to the board. "I also want to know why black and brown students are the ones that are always being moved, always, no matter what, they're always being moved...that's unacceptable."

Henry 'Shake' Washington, who represents the district most impacted by the boundaries change, opposes it.

Despite the pushback from other board members as well, Davis stressed that they have to do something to fix both over- and under-utilized schools. He's described this process as even tougher than navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis said more than 18,000 people have attended community meetings or posted comments on the district website. The first reading of the proposed rezoning is scheduled for a school board meeting on February 28 at 10 a.m. Public comment will be allowed.

A final vote is expected on March 9.