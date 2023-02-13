Hillsborough superintendent to introduce fourth option for school boundary changes

The new week brings a new phase for Hillsborough County public school administrators who have been working on new boundaries. They're set to present a fourth option to board members Monday.

Superintendent Addison Davis says he recommends this fourth scenario and hopes the latest proposal will be better received by both parents and members of the community. He said it takes into account a number of factors including reducing the number of very over-utilized and very under-utilized schools, increasing the benefits of utilization, reducing the distance to school for students, and creating stability for future feeder patterns.

"This is the hardest task because we know that this impacts children every single day and also staff members. So we want to make sure, I wanted to build a plan that really took a number of elements from all three and just brought this to fruition and to be able to recommend to the board," Davis said.

The plan is a direct response to huge public outcry from South Tampa families who could have been impacted by boundary change that would have left them outside the highly sought-after Plant High School district.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough County superintendent to recommend a new boundary scenario to board

Initially, there were three proposed boundary scenarios that would move up to 24,000 students to new schools. Scenario four would impact 15,144 students. It would also fully re-purpose six schools, three schools will be partially purposed, one school will expand grade levels, and 107 schools will receive new boundaries.

Davis said the latest plan is intended to cause minimal educational disruption while still working to reduce the number of severely under- and over-utilized schools.

"I want our parents to understand that we will work to make sure that we have successful transitions," Davis noted, "and we will work with the schools to be able to identify what those supports and wraparound services will be, to make certain that our students are excelling emotionally, socially and academically."

In a memo to parents, Davis said he will also recommend the following grade levels be grandfathered into their current schools for the 2024-2025 school year without transportation:

• Rising 5th grade students;

• Rising 8th grade students;

• Rising 11th grade students;

• Rising 12th grade students.

Even after Superintendent Davis formally introduces the plan to the Hillsborough County School Board, members will still need to give approval. The final vote is expected on March 9. A series of five community meetings have also been scheduled for later on this month – a chance for more public input before any plan is formally adopted.