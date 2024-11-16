Bradenton woman accused of claiming she had ‘botox’ while trying to file fraudulent hurricane assistance claim

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Bradenton woman was arrested Friday for filing a fraudulent hurricane disaster assistance claim, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say that Veronica Torres used her mother's name, driver's license and social security information to apply, claiming that hurricane damage forced her to move out of her home.

Veronica Torres, 44, was arrested for filing a fraudulent hurricane disaster assistance claim, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Torres' request for nearly $8,000 was approved, but when she attempted to pick up the check, police say a Bradenton city employee noticed the age difference between Torres and the identity on the assistance application.

Torres was unable to convince the employee that she had undergone ‘botox treatments’, and Torres was asked to come back the following day.

When Torres arrived, Bradenton detectives questioned her, and she was eventually arrested.

