Hillsborough County seeks feedback on proposed HCSO public safety communications center, communications tower

Hillsborough County wants to hear from residents about its proposed public safety communications center and communications tower.

Land swap

The backstory:

On Dec. 18, 2024, the Board of County Commissioners approved a term sheet for a property exchange between Ybor City Holdings, LLC and Hillsborough County.

The exchange involves five county parcels totaling approximately 8.33 acres in Ybor City, which houses the current HCSO Operations Center, for an existing 140,000 square-foot-building on 25.07 acres located at 9927 Delaney Lake Drive in Tampa for a new HCSO operations center.

New HCSO public safety communications center and communications tower

Big picture view:

Once the exchange is completed in 2025, the HCSO operations team will begin planning for their future move. According to county leaders, the construction of a new communications center and communications tower is necessary for the move.

The HCSO public safety communications center and communications tower would include a facility up to 32,000 square feet, as well as a 160-foot antenna tower, both of which will support the HCSO communications systems that serve all public safety agencies operating in Hillsborough County.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County

The county says the tower is critical infrastructure for the HCSO office relocation.

The construction of the proposed communications center and tower would take place only after the completion of the proposed relocation of HCSO from Ybor City to 9927 Delaney Lake Drive.

How to provide feedback

What you can do:

Residents can offer their opinions online from Wednesday, March 19, to Sunday, March 30, on the county’s engagement and education hub at HCFL.gov/HCEngage.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County.

