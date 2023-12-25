Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office spreads Christmas cheer through carols
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is spreading Christmas cheer through singing carols this holiday season.
In a social media post, HCSO said, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear," referencing the famous Christmas movie, ‘Elf.’
In the video, HCSO employees can be seen singing the Christmas classic, ‘Jingle Bells.’
Sheriff Chad Chronister shares a message at the end.
"Team HCSO is wishing you a joyful Christmas with all of your loved ones. From all of us here at team HCSO, happy holidays!" he said.