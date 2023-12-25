Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office spreads Christmas cheer through carols

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is spreading Christmas cheer through singing carols this holiday season.

In a social media post, HCSO said, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear," referencing the famous Christmas movie, ‘Elf.’

READ: Holiday homecomings at Tampa International Airport, loved ones reunited

In the video, HCSO employees can be seen singing the Christmas classic, ‘Jingle Bells.’

Sheriff Chad Chronister shares a message at the end.

"Team HCSO is wishing you a joyful Christmas with all of your loved ones. From all of us here at team HCSO, happy holidays!" he said.