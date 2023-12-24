Holiday homecomings at Tampa International Airport, loved ones reunited

United States Marine Corp Private First-Class Erik Guzman ran off the tram at Tampa International right into his mother's arms.

"It's nice I haven't been home in awhile. I'm ready to see my family and my friends," PCF Guzman said.

His parents and siblings all traveled from Sarasota to be outside the gate, so they could welcome him back to Florida. They hadn't seen him in a year, when he left for San Diego for training.

"My job is air crew, which is a really long training pipeline," PCF Guzman explained. "I'm training to be a loadmaster on C130s."

It was hard to hold back tears watching the sweet reunion. He may be 19-years-old, but he'll always be his mother's little boy.

"I always cry for my baby because he's my baby," his mother Ariana Garcia laughed.

The main terminal was filled with holiday cheer and heartwarming homecomings, as people caught those last-minute flights to be with family.

"My parents are getting old, my mama had a birthday today, so we're postponing the celebration until today when we get there," traveler James Sommers told FOX 13.

With Christmas Eve considered one of the least-chaotic days to travel this week, Sommers and his partner, Amy Owens, even had time for a little dance, under Phoebe the Flamingo, who of course stood tall to wish all travelers a Merry Christmas.