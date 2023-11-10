Hillsborough County deputies continue to recover at hospital after suffering serious injuries in crash

article

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister provided an update on the condition of two deputies who were seriously injured in a crash he described as an intentional ambush on Thursday.

According to Chronister, Deputy Manuel Santos sustained a bilateral break in his leg with ‘extensive’ ligament damage, and he will require surgery. He and his wife remain at Tampa General Hospital, where Chronister said they are in good spirits.

The sheriff said Corporal Carlos Brito, who he originally feared might need to have his leg amputated, is now awake and surrounded by his family. The surgeons are monitoring his progress and "continue to do everything possible to save his leg."

"The outpouring of support for our deputies and HCSO family has been overwhelming," Chronister said. "Thank you for the continued prayers and well wishes for their speedy recovery."

The two deputies were injured Thursday morning after a man intentionally and deliberately accelerated his car into them while they were responding to a mental health crisis call in Brandon.

Shocking surveillance and bodycam footage showed the two deputies try to dive out of the way before the man's, later identified as Ralph Bouzy, 28, car careen into them.

Bouzy, who had been arrested five times before and previously punched a deputy in the face, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.