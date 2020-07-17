Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigating swastikas, anti-semitic language found at Valrico park

Vandals recently painted swastikas and anti-semitic language at Bloomingdale East park in Valrico, upsetting many neighbors.

“We were all disgusted about it,” said Dana Ganss, who plays pickleball at the park three times a week.

The graffiti was found on the sidewalk, the bathroom wall and the basketball court.

“My heart sank,” Ganss said. “I was like why is this happening here this is such a nice community.”

“With all this stuff going on in the world right now we don't need this,” said Steven Golden.

Advertisement

Golden is Jewish and was taken aback by what he saw.

“It kind of bothers me when I had to have my 8-year-old son see it. “It’s 10 feet from where all the kids play,” he said.

Crews with the county’s anti-graffiti unit spent the morning washing away the hate-filled messages.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.