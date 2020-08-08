Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office launches cold case podcast

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is starting a podcast called "Unfinished Business,” which will focus on cases of missing persons and unsolved homicides dating back decades.

According to HCSO, Each episode will include interviews with lead detectives in addition to relatives and friends of the victims who can provide a more personal look at who they each were before their untimely deaths or disappearances.

HCSO hopes the podcast is to bring new attention to these cases in hopes that it sparks new leads that will help bring closure to everyone.

The first episode will focus on Cieha Taylor, a 28-year-old, who disappeared from Plant City.

"This is about justice for the families of these victims," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Too many of them have grown up without a parent, brother, sister, or friend. They deserve answers, and we won't stop until we are able to give them that."

Unfinished Business will be available on August 10, 2020, on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and teamhcso.com.

The podcast will release an episode a week through the completion of its first season.