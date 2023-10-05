Suspects wanted for bank fraud scheme in Tampa Bay area resulting in theft of over $270,000: HCSO

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for multiple suspects involved in a bank fraud scheme resulting in over $270,000 in stolen money.

According to HCSO, several individuals have used multiple counterfeit North Carolina driver's licenses to open numerous bank accounts in the Tampa Bay area. All featured the same picture and were used to facilitate the fraud resulting in more than $270,000 in stolen money.

"Your assistance could be the vital clue that helps us apprehend these suspects," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our dedicated detectives are committed to following every lead to bring these individuals to justice."

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who recognizes any of the pictured individuals or the vehicle to notify them at 813-247-8200 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.