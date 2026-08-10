Hillsborough County students head back to school as district touts early learning, staffing gains

The Brief Hillsborough County students returned to classrooms Monday as the district builds on an "A" rating. The district is expanding full-day Voluntary Prekindergarten, or VPK, while reducing screen time and eliminating digital learning programs for students in kindergarten through second grade. Superintendent Van Ayres says teacher and bus driver vacancies are significantly lower than they were just a few years ago.



The new school year is officially underway across Hillsborough County, with students returning to classrooms Monday.

At Stowers Elementary in Lithia, families were greeted by the excitement and nerves that come with the first day of school as parents walked their children to their classrooms.

Hillsborough students return

What we know:

The Hillsborough County School District is starting the year looking to build on its "A" rating from last school year. Superintendent Van Ayres says 74 schools earned an "A" grade, while more than 53 earned a "B." Forty schools also improved by an entire letter grade. Additionally, the district had no "F" schools and just one school that earned a "D" grade.

The superintendent says improvements in attendance, teacher hires and retention, and higher state testing scores played a major role in those gains.

One area that saw significant improvement was third-grade English proficiency, which is up by eight points over previous years.

Ayres says attendance will remain a major focus this year, emphasizing that "every day matters" and that getting students to school on time is one of the most important things families can do to improve academic outcomes.

Focus on young learners

Dig deeper:

One of the biggest changes this school year is the expansion of full-day VPK in Hillsborough County.

The district has about 2,000 VPK seats available. Ayres says about 200 seats remained open last year, and he is encouraging families to enroll their eligible children.

The program provides a free, full school day and is designed to help prepare children for kindergarten.

Ayres says high-quality VPK is one of the most important steps families can take to help children enter kindergarten ready to learn.

The district is also changing how young students use technology.

For students in kindergarten through second grade, Hillsborough County is reducing screen time and removing digital learning programs in favor of more hands-on learning experiences.

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Ayres says the district is focused on giving its youngest students the foundational skills they need for future academic success.

Staffing and voter support

By the numbers:

The district is also entering the school year with significantly fewer teacher and bus driver vacancies than it had a few years ago.

Ayres says the district once had nearly 200 bus driver vacancies and more than 650 teacher vacancies to start the year.

Today, Ayres says there are fewer than 50 bus driver vacancies and less than 170 teacher vacancies.

The district’s school buses also had a 98% on-time rate last year.

Ayres says the combination of improved staffing and reliable transportation helped ensure students were receiving instruction and arriving at school on time.

Ayres also credits the additional funding provided through the millage rate approved by Hillsborough County voters in 2024.

The district has been able to provide an additional $6,000 for teachers and $3,000 for instructional support staff.

Ayres says the additional compensation has helped Hillsborough County recruit teachers from other school districts and retain top educators already working in the district.

Community impact

Why you should care:

According to Ayers, the district believes the investment has made a significant difference in its ability to attract and retain teachers.

"Our motto here in Hillsborough County is that every day matters," Ayres said. "Being in school and on time is one of the most important things that families can do."

The first day of school sets the tone for the year ahead, and Hillsborough County is entering the new school year with several indicators of improvement, including stronger school grades, fewer staffing vacancies and a continued emphasis on attendance.

For families with young children, the expansion of full-day VPK and the district’s shift toward more hands-on learning in the early grades are among the most significant changes this year.

Safety guidelines

What you can do:

Drivers should also expect more congestion on the roads and around schools now that the school year is underway. Everyone should allow extra time for their commutes, watch for students and buses, and follow posted school-zone speed limits.