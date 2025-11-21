Hillsborough County students experience a night of homelessness to foster empathy and support

The Brief 4,265 students in Hillsborough County Public Schools are currently experiencing homelessness. Hundreds of high school students spent a night sleeping outside to experience firsthand the challenges faced. The initiative also included a canned food drive, with students bringing donations to be distributed to families in need.



In an effort to cultivate empathy and understanding, hundreds of high school students in Hillsborough County spent a night sleeping outdoors, experiencing firsthand the challenges faced by homeless individuals in their community. This initiative, held just before Thanksgiving, aimed to shed light on the harsh realities of homelessness and inspire students to take action.

The backstory:

With more than 4,000 students in Hillsborough County experiencing some form of homelessness, the event provided their classmates with a unique opportunity to understand what it might be like to sleep without the comfort of a warm bed. As the sun set over Tampa, students rolled out their sleeping bags, prepared to face the cold night.

Renee Hively, a junior at Tampa Catholic, participated in the event last year and recalled the eye-opening experience.

"It was actually very cold last year," Hively said. "Sleeping on concrete with just a little blanket was very eye-opening for me."

Big picture view:

The stark reality of homelessness is not unfamiliar to some students, with more than 270 reporting that they sleep in cars or public spaces. Craig Jewesak, administrative services coordinator for Hillsborough County's Children's Services, emphasized the importance of developing empathy.

"They may see some of the kids wearing the same clothes a couple of days in a row or missing class. It could be because they're couch-surfing and don't have a way to get to school," Jewesak said.

The event also featured speakers who had previously experienced homelessness, offering students insights into the struggles faced by their peers.

Julianna Margre, a junior at Plant High School, shared how the experience empowered her to reach out to classmates who might be struggling.

"Those people who are quiet or aren't as known might be those who're struggling with those issues. Making friends with them and offering a lending hand is a simple way to help," Margre said.

What you can do:

Inspired by the event, Margre started keeping granola bars in her car to give away to those in need. The initiative also included a canned food drive, with students bringing donations to be distributed to families in need, further emphasizing the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

Aartie Raghunathan, another participant, expressed her belief in the power of community action.

"I think that it's very inspiring to take part in this, and I believe that we can do better for our community," Raghunathan said.

The event marked the beginning of fall break, with many students choosing to give up their Friday night to gain a deeper understanding of homelessness. As the night unfolded, the experience had a lasting impact on the participants, encouraging them to foster empathy and support within their community.