Brandon school adds library for blind and visually impaired students

Mann Middle School in Brandon unveiled a special library for blind and visually impaired students Wednesday.

Media Specialist Nicolette Dewsbury said it was "heartbreaking" to see her students with normal eyesight check out books while visually impaired students did not have any options for books.

The school purchased over 100 braille and large print books with grant money and other special funds.

Mann is the designated public middle school in the Brandon area for blind and visually impaired students.

What's next:

School officials say the new braille and large print library will be a lasting resource for students for years to come.

