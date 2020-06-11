Hillsborough County superintendent to announce safety initiatives for student-athletes

Days after school board members approved a $1 million settlement for the family of a high school athlete who died last year, the superintendent is set to announce initiatives to improve safety for young athletes.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning alongside the family of Hezekiah Walters. Officials said they will address a push to increase safety for student-athletes during conditioning and practices. They say they will also announce a new protocol for all young athletes that would address heat-related illnesses.

Last year, Walters collapsed about 30 minutes into an optional football conditioning session at Middleton High School. The 14-year-old died about an hour later. A medical examiner's report showed his internal body temperature was 102 degrees.

Though the district had certified athletic trainers working at some of its schools at the time, Middleton High did not have one on site when Walters died.

That’s one of the biggest changes the district made the wake of Walters’ death. Two months after the teen died, the school board voted to put a certified athletic trainer at all 27 of its high school campuses.

A district investigation into Walters’ death led to the transfer of head coach Fred Reid and the demotion of assistant principal Mark Jones. The investigation revealed safety protocols weren’t followed.

Walters did not have the required paperwork, including a physical, for athletic participation. Investigators also found documentation that Walters had watched a district-required safety video on heat-related illness was also missing.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

