Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office searches for arsonist suspected of setting fire to Tampa Bay church

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of starting a fire in a Tampa Bay church on Sunday.

According to HCSO, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, a fire broke out inside Saint Mark Evangelical Catholic Church at 9724 Cross Creek Boulevard in Tampa.

Deputies arrived and identified a person of interest on the church's security camera footage. The person is not a current or former congregation member, according to the sheriff's office.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"I am deeply disappointed by the senseless act of arson that has taken place in our community. We will leave no stone unturned in our search for the suspect responsible for this reprehensible crime," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Together with our vigilant community, we will stand strong against those who seek to harm our sacred places and keep our county a safe haven for all."

HCSO is asking anyone with information on the person shown in the security footage to contact detectives at 813-247-8000.