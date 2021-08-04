Hillsborough County unveils back-to-school safety plans as students, teachers head back to class amid pandemic

Most Bay Area students head back to school next week and the Hillsborough County School District is taking several steps to keep students, faculty and staff safe in the classroom.

In addition to increased monitoring and cleaning protocols, one-way lanes are encouraged for walking in the hallways, numerous hand-washing stations are in place, and teachers -- not students -- will be switching classes throughout the day. Students are also discouraged from gathering in the hallways.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis says in light of Governor Ron DeSantis’ order, masks are optional, but recommended, especially for students under the age of 11 because they are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Davis says schools will offer free masks to anyone who wants one.

Florida's Orange County School District has imposed a mask mandate for employees, but Davis says he doesn’t plan to do that at the moment. He says the district has done a good job of focusing on vaccinations but says he will revisit the possibility of a mask mandate for adults down the road if necessary.

A big change this year versus last year is the number of days a student needs to quarantine after coming in contact with the virus. Davis says a student who is exposed to COVID-19, depending on whether it was direct or in-direct contact, will have to quarantine for seven days. After six days, that student can take a COVID-19 test and return if the test is negative. However, if that person is vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine.

Davis says the decision to shorten the quarantine time was based on students missing a lot of school because they were in quarantine unnecessarily.

As with other districts, e-learning is not an option this year so sick or quarantined students will have to coordinate with teachers to make up for missed assignments.

