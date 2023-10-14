Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center holds adoption event to alleviate overcrowding issues

Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center is operating well over capacity, so they held a massive adoption event Saturday in hopes of getting as many dogs and cats as possible into loving homes.

The business manager of the pet resource center, Chelsea Waldeck, told FOX 13 that on a regular basis, they have more than 250 dogs and about 100 cats on their campus.

Most come in as strays, but they often see owners trying to surrender their pets for various reasons, including financial troubles and space.

Of course, staff want that to be a last resort, so they offer resources through their pet support program.

"Maybe you've fallen on hard times; we know the economy is kind of bouncing right now," Waldeck said. "So maybe you need some support, some food or supplies; we're gonna try to help in any way we can. Maybe your dog is chewing your shoes in your house and you just can't take it anymore; we'll put you in touch with our behavior & wellness team to try and work through these issues before you have to surrender your animal."

Chelsea and her staff get creative when the shelter has space issues. They give dogs a break from the kennels and keep them in their offices.

This allows them to pick up on their behavioral traits, so they can better describe them to potential adopters.

The pet resource center tries to do adoption events where all fees are waived about every other month.

On October 29, they will also host a free shot clinic at the Larry Sanders Sports Complex in Tampa.

Anyone can drive up with their pet dog or cat for free rabies shots and microchips.

The animal does not have to be from the pet resource center.