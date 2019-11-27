Expand / Collapse search

Hillsborough deputies investigating deadly shooting in Tampa

Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place at the Bella Mar Apartments.  They're located in the 12,000 block of Spicer Place in Tampa.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 4:42 p.m. They found a male victim in his 20's with a gunshot wound.  He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Deputies say the victim was meeting someone when the shooting occured.  Right after the shooting, witnesses report seeing a white four-door Kia flee the apartment complex with two men in it.

Anyone who may have seen the Kia leave the scene is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office.