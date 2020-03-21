Hillsborough deputies investigating Progress Village area shooting that left 1 dead

One man is dead after a shooting in the Progress Village area Friday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 81st St. South and Ash Ave.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he died.

Deputies said they are in the early stages of the investigation, but they do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

