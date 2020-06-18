Expand / Collapse search

Hillsborough deputies release surveillance video showing Sprint store burglary

Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Surveillance video shows Sprint store ransacked by burglary suspects

Hillsborough County detectives hope someone in the public can recognize the burglary suspects who broke into a Tampa Sprint store and stealing items on May 31.

TAMPA, Fla. - Detectives are searching for several suspects who ransacked a Tampa Sprint store on May 31.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, multiple suspects shattered the glass wall at the store entrance to enter, staling several Apple products and speakers. They all left on scene by foot or in vehicles.

The burglary took place at a Sprint store along Dale Mabry Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office by calling 813-247-8200.
 