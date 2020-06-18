Hillsborough deputies release surveillance video showing Sprint store burglary

Detectives are searching for several suspects who ransacked a Tampa Sprint store on May 31.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, multiple suspects shattered the glass wall at the store entrance to enter, staling several Apple products and speakers. They all left on scene by foot or in vehicles.

The burglary took place at a Sprint store along Dale Mabry Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office by calling 813-247-8200.

