Hillsborough deputies search for suspect who stole delivered packages from Tampa home

Detectives in Hillsborough County say they are trying to identify a suspect who stole packages from the porch of a Tampa home.

The theft occurred Monday around 1:30 p.m. at a residence along Stockbridge Drive. Home surveillance video showed the unidentified suspect, wearing long pants and a dark-colored hoodie, approached the front door of the home, grabbed the packages, and left.

Detectives said the suspect removed about $500 worth of delivered packages. They said the suspect arrived as a passenger in a red Chevrolet Cruz. The vehicle had a bumper sticker on the lower rear driver's side of the vehicle. The driver is unidentified as well.

PREVIOUS: 'Grinches' arrested after stealing packages from six Hillsborough homes, deputies say

"Unfortunately, this is the nature of the holiday season, but this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated year-round," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are making their holiday purchases online."

RELATED: Hillsborough sheriff launches Operation Pinch-A-Grinch to protect residents' delivered packages

Advertisement

The sheriff reminded residents that the agency is offering its "Operation Pinch-A-Grinch" program, where packages can be shipped to two of their district offices rather than a county resident's home.

For more information on the program, including delivery addresses and pickup times, click here.