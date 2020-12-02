Expand / Collapse search

Hillsborough deputies search for suspect who stole delivered packages from Tampa home

By FOX 13 News staff
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County deputies released surveillance video of an unidentified person who stole $500 worth of delivered packages from a Tampa home.

TAMPA, Fla. - Detectives in Hillsborough County say they are trying to identify a suspect who stole packages from the porch of a Tampa home.

The theft occurred Monday around 1:30 p.m. at a residence along Stockbridge Drive. Home surveillance video showed the unidentified suspect, wearing long pants and a dark-colored hoodie, approached the front door of the home, grabbed the packages, and left.

Detectives said the suspect removed about $500 worth of delivered packages. They said the suspect arrived as a passenger in a red Chevrolet Cruz. The vehicle had a bumper sticker on the lower rear driver's side of the vehicle. The driver is unidentified as well.

"Unfortunately, this is the nature of the holiday season, but this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated year-round," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are making their holiday purchases online."

The sheriff reminded residents that the agency is offering its "Operation Pinch-A-Grinch" program, where packages can be shipped to two of their district offices rather than a county resident's home. 

For more information on the program, including delivery addresses and pickup times, click here.