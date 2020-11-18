'Grinches' arrested after stealing packages from six Hillsborough homes, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies arrested two people who, they say, drove around a Riverview neighborhood and stole packages from the front porches of six homes.
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Carmelo Edwards Jr. and his cousin, who wasn't identified because he is a juvenile. They said both suspects drove through the Rivercrest subdivision and stole packages on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.
Eventually, deputies located the suspect vehicle, along with the stolen packages, which were sitting inside the vehicle "in plain view."
Both face charges of petit theft, trespassing and loitering.
RELATED: Hillsborough sheriff launches Operation Pinch-A-Grinch to protect residents' delivered packages
In a Facebook post, officials described them "grinches."
The sheriff's office recently launched Operation Pinch-A-Grinch, an effort to help Hillsborough County residents protect their delivered packages by shipping them to two of the agency's district offices.