Hillsborough sheriff launches Operation Pinch-A-Grinch to protect residents' delivered packages

This holiday season, the Hillsborough County Sheriff‘s Office wants to make sure that every gift, every online order and every box gets exactly where it needs to go. That’s why, starting Monday, they’re kicking off Operation Pinch-A-Grinch with the hopes of cutting back on stolen packages this season.

HCSO knows that the holiday season is a huge time for online shopping. This year, with the pandemic also a factor, more people will be doing their Christmas shopping from the comfort of their own home.

Instead of having orders shipped directly to your house and running the risk of someone stealing it off your front porch, HCSO is encouraging residents to ship their packages directly to their district offices. You’ll then be able to pick your package up from a deputy, helping to eliminate the chance that the box falls into the wrong hands.

The free service starts Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 21. However, orders will not be able to be picked up on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.

If you plan to ship your orders to the sheriff’s office, there are a few things that you need to know before you place that order.

Only District 3 and District 4 will be accepting packages. When you place your order, make sure that that delivery is less than 50 pounds and that the person ordering is a Hillsborough County resident.

District 3 address: 7202 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625

District 4 address: 508 33rd St SE, Ruskin, FL 33570

When you pick your package up, you need to make sure that you have your photo ID with you and also a tracking receipt or proof that that shipment does belong to you.

Operation Pinch-A-Grinch is also giving residents a chance to give back. If you make your purchases through Amazon, they will donate a portion of the sale to charities that HCSO supports.

For more information, including delivery addresses and pickup times, click here.

