Hillsborough deputies searching for missing, endangered Plant City man

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for Christopher McCullogh, 88, who is considered missing and endangered.



McCullogh was last seen at around 1:00 a.m. on Friday. He has dementia, atrial fibrillation and can only hear with a hearing aid. He is overdue for his medication.



"We are doing everything we can to return Mr. McCullogh home safely to his family," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our Aviation Unit, Dive Team, K-9 Unit, Drone Operators and patrol deputies have been working to find him, but we are asking if anyone in the community sees Mr. McCullogh, please contact us immediately."



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

