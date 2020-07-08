Hillsborough EPG chairman calls for group to be dissolved

article

The chair of Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group is calling for the group to be disbanded to give authority back to the county commission – a change that would impact response to COVID-19, hurricanes, and any other emergencies the county faces.

The news comes as the EPG is facing legal challenges about whether the group should have the authority to make decisions.

The EPG consists of several county commission members, the chair of the school board, the sheriff, and the mayors of Hillsborough’s three cities: Tampa, Temple Terrace, and Plant City.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many county residents have become familiar with the EPG’s socially distant meetings, which are conducted biweekly over webchat and broadcast on the county's social media pages.

The most recent battle has been over the mask ordinance, which is facing a First Amendment court challenge that says businesses should not be forced to impose rules on their customers.

"They are ordering businesses to put out compelled speech, compelled speech the government wants to promote,” attorney Patrick Leduc claimed. “That is very insidious.”

Commissioner Les Miller, the EPG’s chair, says he thinks the problem is that the policy group has representatives from different authorities. For example, he asks how a sheriff can vote on something he has to then enforce.

Miller is recommending County Commission disband the board next week.

"We put policies in place, asking the law enforcement officer that is there to enforce this, and the officer might vote against it, it passes, but he still has to enforce it. That is what I am talking about. It should fall into the jurisdiction of the county commission."

Chairman Miller is putting the future of the EPG up for discussion before County Commission on Wednesday. He says his move is not because of any constitutional issues, believing that the county does indeed have the authority to have an EPG.

He says the EPG is simply from a different time, back when the county was smaller, and that it was really supposed to cover natural disasters as opposed to pandemics.

So what happens to all the decisions they have made, regarding curfews and masks? Miller says those questions will be up to the county attorney to answer.

Meanwhile, the EPG meetings scheduled for Thursday and Monday will proceed as normal.