Hillsborough joins Pinellas in offering COVID vaccine to staff over 65

Some of Hillsborough County's most experienced teachers can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. The school district says it has enough doses to vaccinate faculty members age 65 and older.

"It’s very important to protect our most vulnerable educators. We would love to include everyone but with limited vaccine, we really have to prioritize those who are in the more vulnerable areas," explained Kevin Watler with the Department of Health.

It's part of the targeted vaccine area initiative, a collaboration between the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, Tampa General Hospital, and Hillsborough Public Schools.

TGH directly contacted all of the school district and charter school staff members who qualified to make their appointments.

"Every single qualified individual in Hillsborough County schools will have the option to get it," Watler added. "Now they have the choice whether they want to get it or not; they're not forced to get it."

The Department of Health says just under 2,000 district employees will be getting the vaccine. It'll be administered at TGH on Friday and Saturday.

Pinellas County started a similar program this week for school workers age 65 and older.