Hillsborough leaders look to Wimauma for future plans as county's population continues to grow

Hillsborough County leaders have their eyes on Wimauma as the county’s population grows. They’re planning for what the unincorporated city will look like and should look like for the future.

"Move forward with development, residential, commercial, schools, we have a lot of issues out here in south county whether it’s water pressure, schools, and just overall growth and infrastructure, so these folks here want to be part of the process," said Michael Owen, Hillsborough County Commissioner for District 4.

Residents packed the cafeteria at Wimauma Elementary School Monday evening to hear about what immediate and long term strategies are on the table.

They heard from county leaders, city planning and urban development experts from the University of South Florida, and the Florida Department of Transportation.

"The goal out of this meeting tonight is one, to inform the public where we’re at right now in this process, you’ll see boards right here where people can go to each designated area, whether you have questions about sewer, questions about schools, whether you have questions about the WVR2 which is the big community being built out here, you can ask your specific questions," said Commissioner Owen.

There’s no set timeline for when new developments are set to begin.

