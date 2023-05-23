Hillsborough man killed in fiery street racing crash on US 41, troopers search for driver: FHP

article

Troopers are searching for a driver that was street racing on US 41 when a Tampa man was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two cars were racing at high speeds down US 41, just north of South 16th Avenue when the crash happened. The 26-year-old Tampa man was driving on 16th Avenue and tried to make a left turn on US 41 as the vehicles were speeding by, crash investigators said.

Officials said that's when one of the two speeding cars, a Dodge Charger, rammed into the truck. Troopers said the impact of the crash split the pickup in half with truck's bed landing in the northbound lanes and the front part of the vehicle flipping into the southbound lanes.

Pictured: View of the crash scene from SkyFOX.

After hitting the pickup truck, the Charger spun into the center lane and hit the trailer of a semi-truck, which was stopped and waiting to turn onto South 16th Avenue, FHP said.

The other vehicle that was street racing was able to avoid the crash and drove off on US 41, according to crash investigators.

The driver of the pickup truck did die at the scene. Troopers said the driver of the Charger did have minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver that fled after the crash is asked to call *FHP.