Crisis Center of Tampa Bay seeing massive increase in calls since last year

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline opened up nationwide one year ago.

Since then, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said it has had a massive influx of calls into its call center.

CEO Clara Reynolds says the 988 hotline has been transformative for mental health care.

"Let me just tell you, that Saturday morning, July 16, we had already experienced a burst of calls, which essentially was quadruple the normal amount," Reynolds shared.

Reynolds said the 988 hotline rolled out at a pivotal time for mental health in America, coming out of the pandemic.

"This was also creating a behavioral health tsunami because people weren't meant to be isolated and alone," she said. "But we also had huge social media. You look at how this number was really disseminated. It was through TikTok and Facebook and Instagram, Twitter."

The Crisis Center said the number of calls its gotten from teens and young adults is higher than its ever been before.

One year later, Reynolds said the Crisis Center call center answered more than 9,500 calls. She says that’s a 215% increase from the previous year when it answered a little more than 3,000 calls.

"I think that 988 has really been the beginning point of a real change in how we're looking at this crisis stabilization system of care that we have across the state of Florida," Reynolds said.

In order to keep those calls from going unanswered, Reynolds said they’ve had to make some changes and use a tiered approach with their staff.

"We're bringing in students, lots of students for the very first time and paying them as an intern to be able to answer lower acuity calls to free up our more seasoned staff to be able to handle higher acuity," she explained.

As the Crisis Center looks to year two and beyond, its sights are set on more support on the state and federal levels to sustain the 988 hotline and secure long term support for mental health resources for years to come.

"What happens after that phone call?" Reynolds questioned. "What happens? How do folks actually then connect with the resources that they need? Because that's the next big step. You got folks, then what happens to them?"

Reynolds said they’re working with other mental health advocates and leaders in Florida to push for more funding in the next legislative session.

"Trying to figure out, how are we going to create a sustainable funding system to be able to ensure that not just tomorrow, but in a year, four years, five years, 10 years, that there are going to be the financial resources to meet the need?" Reynolds said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, you can dial 988 or find more information for resources with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay here.

You can also find more information about different ways to support the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, click here.