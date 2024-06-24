Hillsborough State Attorney expands Gun Violence Unit: 'We all deserve to live in a safe neighborhood'

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez announced Monday that more prosecutors than ever are now focusing on gun violence, following an expansion of her office's Gun Violence Unit.

During a news conference, Lopez said there will now be five prosecutors entirely assigned to the Gun Violence Unit. Prior to the announcement, the State Attorney's Office had two prosecutors assigned to cases involving gun violence, but they split their time with other cases as well.

Lopez said the attorneys on the unit will be available 24 hours a day to help law enforcement investigate shootings, provide legal advice and help with subpoenas and search warrants.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez announces an expansion of her office's Gun Violence Unit at a news conference on June 24, 2024.

"We all deserve to live in a safe neighborhood," Lopez said. "We want to use our strongest resource here at the State Attorney's Office. That resource [is] dedicated and experienced prosecutors who are solely focused on prosecuting gun violence cases. If you hurt or kill an innocent person in this community and use a firearm, you will face consequences and we will make sure of it."

The State Attorney’s Office established a gun violence section nearly 15 years ago in partnership with Project Safe Neighborhoods. At that time, one attorney was assigned to the division. Today, in addition to the five attorneys who are dedicated to the GVU, one investigator and three legal aides assist in this critical work.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter