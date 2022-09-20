Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections setting up registration events on 'National Voter Registration Day'

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office is celebrating National Voter Registration Day with a series of pop-up registration events across the county.

Potential voters will have a chance to get registered to vote at a dozen locations throughout the county.

A list of locations is below:

Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B Downs Blvd, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Metro Inclusive Health, 2105 N. Nebraska Ave, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

HCC, Ybor Plaza, 2112 N 15th St, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Joseph's Hospital - North, 4211 Van Dyke Rd, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

HCC - SouthShore Campus, 551 24th St NE, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

University of South Florida, Edgar W. Koop Building (Engineering Bldg I), 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Cooley Law School, 9445 Camden Field Pkwy, 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Preparatory School, 727 West Cass St, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Fred B. Karl County Center, 16th floor, 601 E Kennedy Blvd, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N Falkenburg Rd, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Southeast Regional Office, 10020 S US Hwy 301, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Hwy, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

To be eligible to vote in the November general election, Florida voters must be registered by Oct. 11.

Voters can also get registered, check or update their registration information online at www.votehillsborough.gov.

Early voting will be held Oct. 24 - Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you vote by mail, the first mailing of domestic ballots is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 6. Voted ballots must be in the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Overseas ballots will be accepted through Nov. 18, if postmarked or signed and dated no later than Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.