Hillsborough teachers, students plan protest as school board meets to discuss budget cuts

Hillsborough County school board members will hear from a literal chorus of protesters as they meet Tuesday. Chorus students and teachers from across the district plan to sing outside this afternoon's meeting to try to convince board members and district officials that the arts are worth saving.

The planned protests are in response to looming cuts superintendent Addison Davis says are necessary in order to fix the financial health of the school district and to keep the district from dipping into reserves for the second year in a row.

Though rumors about cuts to arts and advanced programs have swirled since last week, the Hillsborough school district maintains they're just that: rumors. According to a district spokesperson, no official cuts or layoffs have been determined at this time.

Parents and teachers say otherwise.

"Several of our elementary school strings programs have been cut. Over at Coleman Middle School our orchestra has been cut. There's just so much turmoil," said Davidsen Middle School choral director, Judy Williams.

Parents, teachers and students worry these casualties are just the tip of the iceberg. They plan to make their case for their importance to board members when they meet at 4 p.m.

"Whether it’s choir, band, orchestra, studio arts or performing arts, these are the programs that actually get certain students coming to school so that they take the required math and English courses," said Hillsborough Teachers Association executive director Stephanie Baxter-Jenkins. "I think that we would be making a bad long-term decision to cut those programs."

