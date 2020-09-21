Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County
10
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Pasco County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County
Gale Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters

Hillsborough County braces for widespread layoffs in school district due to budget crunch

By
Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Rumors and speculation over district layoffs have swirled ever since Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis announced looming staff cuts last week. Over the weekend, Davis attempted to allay parents' anxieties over staff cuts, instead he may have stoked them.

In an email to Hillsborough County parents, Davis explained a need for staff reallocations in order to "ensure fiscal responsibility."

Last week, Davis announced the possibility of cuts to teacher and administrative positions. 

"There's always going to be possibilities of being able to potentially add or eliminate positions. That happens on an annual basis," said Davis. 

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough superintendent will 'review all jobs' district-wide

Davis said the district has long failed to account for shifts in student populations at schools and the future funding of programs that started under grants that have since stopped paying out. 

"We've got to have the conversation about where we are potentially overstaffed and whether that's at the district-level or the school-based level and figure out a compromise of where we come back in line in order to be efficient," said Davis. 

Superintendent to ‘review all jobs’

The Hillsborough County school district is preparing for a massive overhaul, during the next two years. While some would describe it as down-sizing staff, the district calls it right-sizing.

In response, one parent created an online petition calling for the district to save teachers' jobs. In just 24 hours the petition garnered thousands of signatures.

Parents worry that cuts to teaching staff will lead to larger class sizes at a time when the district should be prioritizing social distancing. Some feel the district, with its operating $3.2 billion operating budget, is off target with cuts to teaching staff. 

“The sole purpose for the school district is the kids and if you’re tightening up and cutting back, why are you starting at the bottom where it directly affects the kids? Why are you cutting teachers who teach the kids?” wondered Blake High School parent, Kara Atchison. 

RELATED: Hillsborough school district needs to build 5 new schools by 2025, superintendent says

Atchison said she fears arts programs and electives will be the first to go, much to the detriment of many children. 

“There are kids out there that feel like they don’t belong and if you’re going to take away the one place that makes them feel like they belong and makes school bearable for them, that makes them enjoy and want to continue to learn, then you’re going to lose all of those kids,” said Atchison. 

Durant, Newsome players under quarantine

Two more Hillsborough County high school football teams won't be playing under the Friday night lights this week because of COVID-19. Several players from Newsome and Durant high schools are now in quarantine following their game against each other Friday.

Davis said no final decisions have been made. In his message, he specifically addressed concerns about cuts to specific programs. 

"I want to be clear, we will accomplish this process while preserving existing programs such as music, art, physical education, and advanced coursework," Davis said in his email. "I ask you to have patience while we work through this readjustment process at the district level and our nearly 250 schools."

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough County schools offering free meals to students

Davis said the process of paring back the district's excess staff will take two years. The first round of cuts will happen in the second quarter of this school year. Davis' hope is that retirements and current vacancies will address the majority of first round cuts. 
 