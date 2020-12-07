Hillsborough to honor Pearl Harbor victims virtually

Officials in Hillsborough County won't be hosting an in-person Pearl Harbor Remembrance event due to the pandemic, but there is still a way for residents to honor the victims on their own.

The Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 Highway 301 North in Tampa, will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county also released a "walk the park" virtual video, which includes aerial videos of the park's memorials. It can be viewed above or through this Dropbox link.

Learn more about Veterans Memorial Park here.

