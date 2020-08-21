Hillsborough unveils new high school as COVID-extended summer ends

Virtual learning for Hillsborough County students begins on Monday, but it’s just for one week. After that, those who opted for in-person learning will get to head back to the classroom again – including those ready to attend the county’s newest school.

Sumner High School in Riverview is a state-of-the-art $70-million facility. Its 265,000-square feet and full of innovative technology.

Superintendent Addison Davis says the staff at all of the county's schools have been working 20 hours a day to get ready, all while knowing there will be plenty of challenges along the way.

"The biggest challenge for next week is going to be attendance. We want to make certain all of our parents and all of our students understand the 24th is the first day of school. And it's going to be rigid. We're going to need every one of our parents to coach our students to make sure they're logging on every single period and following a defined schedule along the way,” Davis said.

Virtual learning for Hillsborough students begins Monday. In-person classes begin August 31.

