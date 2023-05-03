Hillsborough woman captured on surveillance video attacking dog with rubber mallet, deputies say

article

The owner of a Siberian Husky, named Maya, grew concerned as she started noticing her 9-year-old pup was receiving injuries back in August. At the request of her veterinarian, she installed hidden cameras, which captured video of her son's girlfriend attacking the dog, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

Earlier this week, investigators arrested 24-year-old Elizabeth Jaimes. In a news release, the sheriff's office said they received an animal cruelty report at a home on Halifax Drive in Town N' Country. When deputies arrived, they were provided the surveillance video that showed Jaimes holding Maya with a leash and "repeatedly striking the dog with a rubber mallet on the head and torso."

During a visit to the Veterinary Emergency Group, officials learned Maya had injuries to her back, head, spine, and ribs. According to Hillsborough deputies, she was blind in one eye.

Investigators said Jaimes was living in the house with her boyfriend and her mother, who is Maya's owner. The suspect moved in around August 2022 and that's when the injuries started appearing, officials noted.

READ: WWE stalker strikes plea deal for trying to kidnap wrestler Sonya Deville

Maya's veterinarian suggested the owner install a hidden camera inside the house.

"That is when she discovered the disturbing abuse occurring at the hands of Jaimes. Jaimes admitted to hitting the dog because he had growled at her," according to the news release from the sheriff's office.

After the arrest, Maya returned home to recover. The owner filed an injunction on Jaimes.

The suspect was arrested on an aggravated animal cruelty charge.