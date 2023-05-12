Hiring Our Heroes focuses are helping military spouses navigate the Tampa Bay job market

Picking up and moving has become a way of life for Kim Pham and her husband Adam, who serves in the U.S. Air Force. With each move comes a new job search for Kim.

"We do have a lot of struggles whenever we try to look for a career that would fit with our military lifestyle," Kim explained.

But she's getting help through Hiring Our Heroes.

"Hiring Our Heroes is a nonprofit organization under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation," said Deputy Director Aleksandra Johnston. "We are a nationwide initiative to help military spouses transitioning service members, veterans and caregivers find meaningful employment by connecting them with companies across the country."

Johnston is a military spouse herself. She knows how challenging it can be to find work after moving.

"As a military spouse, you have to reinvent that network while also juggling getting your kids into school and establishing a new household, figuring out a lot of things that come with a move. But what you cannot transport with you is a professional network in a new community," Johnston explained.

The Tampa Bay Chamber brought the program to the area in 2019.

"Military spouses face about a 22% unemployment average, which is about four times higher than the national average for other demographics," said Katie Lopez, the Vice-President of Member Engagement with the Tampa Bay Chamber. "And it's important that business, community members, and communities at large really understand that they can be a solution to that and provide economic mobility for military families."

Hiring Our Heroes serves as a bridge between military spouses and employers.

"Whenever I tried to apply for a job – a bunch of jobs before this program – I would get an interview, but then I wouldn't hear from them like a couple of weeks later. So, through this program, they give us a chance to do a 12-week interview, so employers can see how talented the military spouse community is."

Spouses who apply through the non-profit's Fellowship Programs will have their resumes with companies. In turn, they will provide a fellowship offer to get to know the military spouses during the 12-week program.

"During this time, spouses get to know the company. The company gets to know the military spouse candidate, whether they're coming in as career entry, career, reentry or as a dislocated worker," said Johnston.

Now, Kim has a dream career.

"With this position right now, I'm able to work with non-profit organizations to help them to leverage the technology, so they can engage with their donors and manage their financials and fundraising," said Kim.

And she has an army of support.

"This program is awesome for the military, though, because sometimes you feel like you're alone," Kim offered. "Somehow you feel that you are lost, and sometimes you feel like you don't have enough skills to pivot into a new career. This program gives you all that to show you how to find your superpower."

For more information about Hiring Our Heroes, head over to the organization's website: www.hiringourheroes.org.