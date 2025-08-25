Florida man dies after woman pours acid on him, suspect charged with murder: Police

The Brief New Port Richey police say a man who suffered severe chemical burns in an attack last Thursday has died. Investigators say Chuanying He purposely poured acid on the victim as he slept at a home on Slippery Rock Rd. The suspect faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury.



Police in New Port Richey say the man severely burned after a woman poured acid on him as he slept has died.

The backstory:

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, officers responded to the 4500 block of Slippery Rock Rd. on Thursday, Aug. 21, after Chuanying He, 50, called 911.

Police say the suspect intentionally poured acid onto the victim while he was in bed, then barricaded the bedroom door before calling 911 to report the incident.

Mugshot of Chuanying He. Courtesy: Pasco County Jail.

Investigators say they found the man inside the home with severe chemical burns. First responders airlifted him to Tampa General Hospital, where police now say he died days later.

Police have still not released details on the connection between the suspect and the victim, only describing the attack as a domestic incident.

What's next:

The suspect faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury.