Expand / Collapse search

Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey to reopen after major renovation

By Photojournalist Corey Beckman
Published 
Updated 5:54PM
New Port Richey
FOX 13 News

Hidden Gems: Renovated Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey

Photojournalist Corey Beckman reports

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The rundown Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey is considered to be the gulf coast’s lesser-known pink hotel after The Vinoy and The Don Cesar. 

But the 1927 vintage hotel is being raised from the near-dead. 

The historic hotel is set to open in early 2022 after a massive renovation. 

"By the time it’s all said and done, we will probably replace 75-85% of the entire internal structure," said owner Jim Gunderson. 

HIDDEN GEMS: Cedar Key's Island Hotel: History, haunts, and 'old timey' charm

When the doors open again after years of being shuttered, Gunderson says the hotel will be themed in an authentic way. 

"When you walk in, this is what it would have felt like in 1927," he said. 

HIDDEN GEMS: 'Old Florida is alive' at The Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park

The Hacienda is not taking reservations yet, but updates are available on its website.

Hidden gems: Mount Dora's Lakeside Inn

Lakeside Inn in Mount Dora is one of Florida’s most historic hotels. The inn was founded in 1883 and originally had one building and 10 rooms. Now, the hotel, which is located on Lake Dora, has 90 rooms.

HIDDEN GEMS: Historic Mount Dora hotel makes a point to keep past alive