Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey to reopen after major renovation

The rundown Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey is considered to be the gulf coast’s lesser-known pink hotel after The Vinoy and The Don Cesar.

But the 1927 vintage hotel is being raised from the near-dead.

The historic hotel is set to open in early 2022 after a massive renovation.

"By the time it’s all said and done, we will probably replace 75-85% of the entire internal structure," said owner Jim Gunderson.

HIDDEN GEMS: Cedar Key's Island Hotel: History, haunts, and 'old timey' charm

When the doors open again after years of being shuttered, Gunderson says the hotel will be themed in an authentic way.

"When you walk in, this is what it would have felt like in 1927," he said.

HIDDEN GEMS: 'Old Florida is alive' at The Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park

The Hacienda is not taking reservations yet, but updates are available on its website.

Advertisement

HIDDEN GEMS: Historic Mount Dora hotel makes a point to keep past alive